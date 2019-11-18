UK housing market hit by Brexit and election double-whammy - Rightmove survey

The latest survey conducted by the UK’s property website Rightmove showed that the number of British properties put up on offer has fallen dramatically to a decade lows 10 amid Brexit and election uncertainty, per Reuters.

Key Findings:

“There were 14.9% fewer properties put on sale in the four weeks to Nov. 9 than in the same period last year.

That was the biggest annual fall since August 2009, shortly after the global financial crisis.

The average price of property coming to market rose by an annual 0.3%, in line with other measures showing house prices almost flat-lining, and the number of sales agreed was down by 2.9%.”