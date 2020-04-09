UK GDP arrives at -0.1% MoM in Feb vs. +0.1% expected.

GBP/USD keeps losses below 1.2400 on downbeat data.

The UK GDP monthly release showed that the UK economy showed a contraction in February, arriving at -0.1% versus +0.1% expected and 0.0% previous.

Meanwhile, Index of services (February) arrived at +0.2% 3M/3M vs. +0.1% expected and 0.0% last.

About UK GDP

The Gross Domestic Product released by the National Statistics is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by the UK. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of the UK economic activity. Generally speaking, a rising trend has a positive effect on the GBP, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).

GBP/USD reaction

The pound was little changed on the UK GDP contraction, as GBP/USD kept losses near 1.2370 region, slightly off the 1.2364 lows.