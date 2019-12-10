UK GDP arrives at 0.0% MoM in Oct, misses estimates – Cable unfazed

UK GDP arrives at 0.0% MoM in Oct vs. +0.1% expected.

GBP/USD little changed around 1.3150 on downbeat data.

The UK GDP monthly release showed that the UK economy showed no growth in October, arriving at 0% versus +0.1% expected and -0.4% previous.

Meanwhile, Index of services (October) arrived at +0.2% 3M/3M vs. +0.5% expected and +0.4% last.

The Cable was little changed on the data release and traded near 1.3150 region, off the daily lows of 1.3133.

About UK GDP

The Gross Domestic Product released by the National Statistics is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by the UK. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of the UK economic activity. Generally speaking, a rising trend has a positive effect on the GBP, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).