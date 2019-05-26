UK EU elections exit polls show tie between the Brexit Party and pro-Remain parties, GBP/USD may rise

The Brexit Party led by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage is projected to receive 31.6% of the vote and win the European Parliament elections. Pro-Remain parties, the Liberal Democrats, Greens, and the UK Change Party were also projected to gain a similar share

Labour was expected to come second with 19.1% but with the Lib-Dems just 0.2% behind. The Conservatives are third according to this poll with 12.4% and the Greens have 9.8%.

Britain Elects published its forecast and is updating it.

GBP/UDS closed the week at 1.2710 and has room to rise if pro-Remain parties receive significantly more votes than the Brexit party.

UK residents voted on Thursday, before PM Theresa May's announcement that she will be stepping down on June 7th.