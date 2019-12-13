UK election: Tories gain Darlington from Labour

The latest vote count results in Darlington showed that the Conservatives have snatched the seat from Labour, as the misery for Corbyn’s party deepens.

Labour’s Phil Wilson, who was defending a majority of more than 6,000 votes in Sedgefield, tweeted out: “For UK Labour leadership to blame Brexit for the result is mendacious nonsense. Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership was a bigger problem. To say otherwise is delusional. The Party’s leadership went down like a lead balloon on the doorstep. Labour’s leadership needs to take responsibility.”

The tweet already shows that Labour seems to have conceded defeat in the autumn election.

The GBP/USD pair holds the recent rally, now trading close to 1.3500 amid favorable UK election results.