UK election: Conservative’s lead over Labour narrows one point to 11 points - YouGov poll

An opinion poll published by YouGov for The Times and Sky News on Tuesday showed that Support for the UK Prime Minister Johnson's Conservative Party in the upcoming election rose to 43% from 42% previous poll published on Saturday.

However, the poll showed that the Conservatives’ lead over Labour narrowed for the third in a row, down 1 point to an 11-point lead.

Meanwhile, support for the pro-European Union Liberal Democrats on 13%, down 3 points. The Brexit Party was on 4%, up one point.

On Tuesday, Kantar poll also showed that the Conservatives' lead over Labour narrowed to 11 points.

The pound remains under pressure with the election race tightening even further, as we head closer to the December 12 election. At the press time, GBP/USD tests daily lows near 1.2850, down -0.12% on the day.