UK election: Conservative’s lead over Labour narrows one point to 11 points - YouGov poll

An opinion poll published by YouGov for The Times and Sky News on Tuesday showed that Support for the UK Prime Minister Johnson's Conservative Party in the upcoming election rose to 43% from 42% previous poll published on Saturday.
However, the poll showed that the Conservatives’ lead over Labour narrowed for the third in a row, down 1 point to an 11-point lead.
Meanwhile, support for the pro-European Union Liberal Democrats on 13%, down 3 points. The Brexit Party was on 4%, up one point.
On Tuesday, Kantar poll also showed that the Conservatives' lead over Labour narrowed to 11 points.
The pound remains under pressure with the election race tightening even further, as we head closer to the December 12 election. At the press time, GBP/USD tests daily lows near 1.2850, down -0.12% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
