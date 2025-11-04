UK Chancellor Reeves: Will focus on lowering inflation in budget

United Kingdom (UK) Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves expresses concerns during the European trading session over the rising cost of borrowing. Reeves added that progress in inflation towards normalization has remained slow.

Additional comments

I will make choices necessary to deliver strong foundations for this economy.



Inflation has been too slow to come down.



The UK has particularly exposed to rising cost of borrowing.



The cost of government borrowing has increased around the world.



It is clear that the productivity performance is weaker than previously thought.



Tory-era austerity dealt hammer blow to UK economy.



Austerity is a mistake of the past.



Budget decisions will be focused on lowering inflation.



In the budget, I will root out waste wherever I find it.



Mine will be a budget for growth that supports businesses to innovate.



As I take my decisions on both tax and spend, I will do what is necessary to protect families.



We will go further and faster on planning, industrial strategy and reforming regulation.



Forecasts are based on past data; past isn't our destiny.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair trades 0.26% lower to near 1.3100 during the press time, the lowest level seen in over six months.