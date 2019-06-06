UK by-election POLLS have closed: Nigel Farage's new Brexit Party could gain its first MP

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland

The noise around today's UK by-election in Peterborough looks set to end Britain’s decades-old political duopoly and Brexit Party sources at the count in Peterborough are bullish contrary to Labour's briefing.

POLLS have closed which could see Nigel Farage's new Brexit Party gain its first MP in what would be a historic achievement for the stalwart Brexiteer. For the last century it has flitted between Labour and the Conservatives at almost every general election - but with both parties conspicuous by their absence on the campaign trail, the Brexit Party's chances of winning its first Westminster seat is on the rise.

More to come . . . 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD finishes the day with gains, but below 1.1300

EUR/USD finishes the day with gains, but below 1.1300

The EUR/USD pair post a modest intraday advance after a mixed message from the ECB. US data kept the greenback under pressure, alongside the lack of progress in US-Mexico talks.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tests weekly highs trims gains

GBP/USD tests weekly highs trims gains

The GBP/USD pair trimmed its early gains throughout the American afternoon, as PM May's resignation looms. Caution rules ahead of political definitions.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY technical analysis: Support holds at 108.00 handle

USD/JPY technical analysis: Support holds at 108.00 handle

USD/JPY is creating a base near the 108.00 figure. Buyers need to break beyond 108.50 to generate bullish momentum. A breakout beyond 108.50 should lead to 108.80 and 109.20 to the upside.

USD/JPY News

Gold holds in techncially bullish territory above 20-D EMA, eyes $1,357.66

Gold holds in techncially bullish territory above 20-D EMA, eyes $1,357.66

Gold prices have picked up a safe-haven bid and should the global macro gloom and doom story continue, portfolio diversification will likely keep the price propped up.

Gold News

NFP leading indicators: Stalled hard data negates positive signal for US jobs report

NFP leading indicators: Stalled hard data negates positive signal for US jobs report

Things have been looking good in the US labor market for a while now, but the positive employment trend in the United States economy could be halted tomorrow, when May's US jobs report will be released.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location