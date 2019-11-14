UK Brexit Party leader Farage: Will stand down no more candidates beyond the 317 Conservative seats

According to the UK’s Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, he would take on Labour and remainer parties in the election, as cited by Reuters.

Key Quotes:

"Will stand down no more candidates beyond the 317 Conservative seats his party has already withdrawn from."

“No. That’s just a sort of attempt at intimidation that has come from elements of the press. No. We are going to take on all the remainers who are standing in this country.”

“We’re going to stand against every single one of them.”

Earlier today, the UK Telegraph reported that the UK ruling Conservatives Party offered an electoral pact to Brexit Party’s leader Nigel Farage.

Meanwhile, the Cable is seen slipping slightly away from the midpoint of the 1.2850 level amid looming UK political risks and renewed trade tensions. Further, a series of downbeat UK macro data releases also keeps the pound undermined.