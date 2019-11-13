Tories offer Nigel Farage eleventh-hour deal – The Telegraph

The UK’s Daily Telegraph is out with the latest story, citing that the ruling Conservatives Party has offered an electoral pact to Brexit Party’s leader Nigel Farage.
An electoral pact would mean the Brexit Party targets just 40 key seats
Additional Details:
“Boris Johnson was prepared to put up “paper candidates” in the Labour-held constituencies, meaning the Tories would carry out only minimal campaigning in order to give an advantage to Brexit Party rivals.
However, the deal was turned down by Mr Farage, who had insisted on the Tories withdrawing their candidates altogether from the seats, because he was worried that the Conservative candidates would still attract votes.
Talks finally broke down late on Tuesday but as the deadline for nominations approaches at 4pm on Thursday.”
