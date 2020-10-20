UD House Speaker Pelosi: Talk with Mnuchin today provided more clarity

Earlier, Pelosi's spokesman Drew Hammill said on Twitter that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin moved closer to an agreement on a fresh coronavirus relief package during a 45-minute talk on Tuesday.

Hammill said talks would continue on Wednesday, and "both sides are serious about finding a compromise."

Pelosi herself has just stated that the talks with Mnuchin provided more clarity and that she remains hopeful of a pre-election stimulus deal.

NEW PELOSI LETTER — notable: waiting on committees for resolution on items. They’ve been deadlocked. And also — “reach an agreement” before the election. pic.twitter.com/1Hdv1SHZHP — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 20, 2020

Futures in early Asia have enjoyed the optimism.

S&P500 CFDs were higher by over 0.5% to trade at 3455.4 the high.