Uber Technologies stock: Is Uber a buy sell or hold?

- NYSE:UBER gains 2.55% as big tech stocks rally on Thursday.
- A couple of Uber rivals make some major headlines around the world.
- UBER looks strong after coming off a record month for gross bookings.
NYSE:UBER has been a stock that was beaten down during the COVID-19 pandemic, as ride-hailers were understandably hesitant to enter vehicles with other strangers. The stock has been trading near all-time highs recently, and even though it has been a somewhat disappointing stock as far as big tech IPOs go, today Uber is an impressive $113 billion company. On Thursday, Uber rode the wave up with other big tech stocks and gained 2.55% to close the trading day at $60.74. Shares of Uber are trading well above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, as it looks to continue its momentum into its May 5th earnings call.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
But Uber’s rivals have stolen the spotlight as of late, making some major splashes across the industry. First, Southeast Asian ride-hailing company Grab, announced it was going public via a SPAC IPO with shell company Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) with an estimated $40 billion valuation. Then, Uber’s long-time direct rival Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) announced it was steering clear of the food delivery industry that Uber is in, and instead is making a play on health care transportation for those who cannot make it to doctor’s offices or hospitals on their own. Health care organizations will send pre-paid Lyft cards for these patients to use, in what should be a healthy boost for the company.
Uber Stock news
Uber is coming off its best month ever in terms of gross bookings, another sign that the economy is slowly starting to open up, particularly in the United States where vaccinations have been rolled out at a rapid pace. Uber managed to stay afloat during the pandemic with its food delivery services, and recent mentions of marijuana deliveries in states where it has been legalized is also on its radar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.20 amid an improving market mood
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.20, paring its losses as falling returns on US Treasuries push the dollar lower. Optimism about vaccines and a stronger global economy weigh on the greenback as well. US Building Permits, Housing Starts and Consumer Confidence are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 as the dollar weakens with yields
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, recovering from the lows as falling US Treasury yields are dragging the dollar down ahead of several data releases. Sterling continues benefiting from Britain's vaccination campaign.
Stellar bulls on wrong side of uphill battle
XLM price has erected an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. A bounce from the setup’s lower trend line, although logical, seems unlikely. Stellar’s bear flag pattern on the 1-hour chart adds weight to the bearish outlook.
XAU/USD faces stiff resistance near $1,775, upside potential remains intact
Gold has been trending higher after taking support near the double bottom formation on the daily chart. However, XAU/USD now faces stiff resistance near the $1,775 hurdle. MACD indicator tilts in favor of bulls.
Gamestop waits for breakout signal, technical levels to watch
GameStop is struggling for relevance as COIN takes over! GME shares under pressure, down 6% on Thursday. GME is looking for a new CEO according to Reuters.