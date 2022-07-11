- Twitter stock falls sharply in Monday's premarket as Elon Musk abandons the takeover deal.
- Is this a negotiating tactic, or is the deal truly dead?
- TWTR is down nearly 7% at the time of writing.
Twitter (TWTR) stock is falling sharply in the premarket after Elon Musk abandoned his takeover plan for the social media network over the weekend. This comes as positive news to your author's portfolio as you will notice from the disclaimer below that I am short Twitter. Tesla (TSLA) is being boosted by the fact that this may mean one less distraction for Elon Musk and one less drain on his finances and pledged Tesla stock. His distraction levels may soon be ramped up as it looks like this one will end up in court.
Twitter stock news
An SEC filing from Elon Musk's advisors was posted late on Friday outlining that Musk's advisors sent a letter to Twitter giving formal notification that Elon Musk is terminating the deal.
"Mr. Musk is terminating the Merger Agreement because Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement, appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr. Musk relied when entering into the Merger Agreement, and is likely to suffer a Company Material Adverse Effect (as that term is defined in the Merger Agreement)", the filing reads. "Information related to Twitter’s process for auditing the inclusion of spam and fake accounts in mDAU. Twitter has still not provided much of the information specifically requested by Mr. Musk in Sections 1.01-1.03 of the May 19 diligence request list that is necessary for him to make an assessment of the prevalence of false or spam accounts on its website."
This has been a repeated source of ire for Musk as he has repeatedly mentioned the prevalence of spam accounts on Twitter.
This one will end up in court in all likelihood, and already legal teams are being expensively assembled. According to Bloomberg, Twitter has hired Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP and will file a lawsuit this week.
"We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery," Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor said.
Twitter stock forecast
We have been short this one pretty much since day one and outlined our case quite clearly. The deal always seemed too high, and with the credit and macro environments turning it meant funding was an issue. Elon Musk took several steps to rectify this situation. We wrote in early June not long after the deal was announced, "In any event, the risk-reward play is hugely weighted to the downside. On Thursday, I initiated a short position in TWTR to add to my already short TSLA. The take-out price for Twitter is $54.20, so there is limited downside to being short, just $4.20."
If the deal collapses, Twitter very quickly trades in the $30s. Noted tech analyst Daniel Ives from Wedbush has finally come around to my line of thinking!
We believe fair value now $30 with bear case $25 for Twitter as the Street adjusts to a new normal for the stock with Musk terminating the deal. Legal drama will be nasty and take many months…this remains the Everest-like challenge for Twitter management to navigate turbulence— Dan Ives (@DivesTech) July 11, 2022
Technically, there is some support at $28.31.
Twitter chart, daily
The author is short Twitter and Tesla.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
