Turkey calls on Muslims to take clear stance over Gaza, Israel attacks from the ground and air

Early Friday morning in Asia, Reuters came out with the news quoting Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay and President Tayyip Erdogan while signaling the nation’s push for the Islamist community to take a clear stance over Gaza.
“At least 67 people have been killed in Gaza since violence escalated on Monday, according to the enclave's health ministry. Seven people have been killed in Israel,” medical officials said, per the news.
Turkey Vice President Oktay said, “Muslim countries must show a united and clear stance over Israel’s conflict with the Islamist Hamas movement in Gaza.” He further added, “What we desire is that active measures are taken.”
The piece also reiterates the previous comments from President Erdogan condemning Israel's occupation of the West Bank and its treatment of Palestinians.
Elsewhere, local media from the Middle East convey that Israel is using ground troops, tanks and some of the air artilleries on the battleground of Gaza.
Meanwhile, the US ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Linda Thomas-Greenfield tweeted about the American push to de-escalation tension in the Middle East, with the UN help.
The UN Security Council will meet to discuss the situation in Israel and Gaza on Sunday. The U.S. will continue to actively engage in diplomacy at the highest levels to try to de-escalate tensions.— Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) May 13, 2021
Market reaction…
Following the news, WTI picks up bids towards regaining the $64.00. The move could also be termed as a consolidation after the heaviest drop since early April.
