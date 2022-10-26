Tesla’s stock shrugged off these analyst downgrades because of some optimistic words from Musk. On Tuesday, Musk explained that the recent decrease in Chinese MSRP for the Model Y and Model 3 was because input costs were decreasing. Musk also spoke about a new Tesla production platform that could slash production costs in the future. Given that margins will likely fall as prices are slashed, it makes sense that costs are falling as well.

On Tuesday, two Wall Street analysts declared a downgrade to Tesla’s stock price. Berenberg Bank and Morgan Stanley both provided lower targets due to what Adam Jonas described as unexpected headwinds for the rest of this year and into 2023. Jonas did not go into too much detail about what these headwinds might be, but investors should take notice as he has been one of the strongest Tesla bulls on Wall Street. Jonas did maintain his Overweight rating for the stock.

Tesla (TSLA) shrugged off a pair of analyst price downgrades on Tuesday as an important note from CEO Elon Musk was music to investors' ears. Shares of TSLA rebounded by 5.3% and closed the trading session at a price of $222.41. Stocks rose for the third straight day with all three major averages closing higher ahead of earnings reports from big tech companies later this week . Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT ) kicked things off with disappointing calls, and both stocks were down by about 7% in extended trading. Overall, the Dow Jones added 1.01, the S&P 500 gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq rose by a further 2.3%.

