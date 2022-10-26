- NASDAQ: TSLA gained 5.3% during Tuesday’s trading session.
- Two Wall Street analysts lowered their price targets for Tesla due to unexpected headwinds.
- CEO Elon Musk attributed the recent price decrease to lower input costs.
Tesla (TSLA) shrugged off a pair of analyst price downgrades on Tuesday as an important note from CEO Elon Musk was music to investors' ears. Shares of TSLA rebounded by 5.3% and closed the trading session at a price of $222.41. Stocks rose for the third straight day with all three major averages closing higher ahead of earnings reports from big tech companies later this week. Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) kicked things off with disappointing calls, and both stocks were down by about 7% in extended trading. Overall, the Dow Jones added 1.01, the S&P 500 gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq rose by a further 2.3%.
Tesla stock price
On Tuesday, two Wall Street analysts declared a downgrade to Tesla’s stock price. Berenberg Bank and Morgan Stanley both provided lower targets due to what Adam Jonas described as unexpected headwinds for the rest of this year and into 2023. Jonas did not go into too much detail about what these headwinds might be, but investors should take notice as he has been one of the strongest Tesla bulls on Wall Street. Jonas did maintain his Overweight rating for the stock.
Tesla’s stock shrugged off these analyst downgrades because of some optimistic words from Musk. On Tuesday, Musk explained that the recent decrease in Chinese MSRP for the Model Y and Model 3 was because input costs were decreasing. Musk also spoke about a new Tesla production platform that could slash production costs in the future. Given that margins will likely fall as prices are slashed, it makes sense that costs are falling as well.
TSLA 5-minute chart 10/26/22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains parity amid renewed USD sell-off
EUR/USD is challenging parity as the risk-on profile has triggered a fresh sell-off in the US dollar across the board. The odds of a bigger rate hike by the ECB have strengthened, boosting the euro. All eyes remain on market sentiment amid a quiet data docket.
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.1550 after UK delays fiscal plan
GBP/USD is feeling the pull of gravity, reversing towards 1.1550 after UK Chancellor Hunt pushed back the fiscal plan to November 17. The US dollar has paused its sell-off amid souring risk sentiment, aiding the correction in cable from six-week highs of 1.1621.
Gold hits two-week high, around $1,675 area amid weaker USD
Gold climbs to a nearly two-week high amid the prevalent USD selling bias. Diminishing odds for more aggressive Fed rate hikes continue to weigh on the greenback. The prospects for further tightening by major central banks could cap any further upside.
Cardano price is heading to $0.45 and here’s where you can accumulate ADA
Cardano price is in a delicate place after its volatile move over the last 24 hours. Investors need to be cautious of entering the market late and getting trapped. A better plan would be to wait for ADA to pull back to critical levels.
BOC Preview: Getting ready for a dovish pivot? Premium
The Bank of Canada (BOC) is on track to deliver another 75 basis points (bps) hike when it concludes its October monetary policy meeting at 14:00 GMT this Wednesday.