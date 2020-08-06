Facebook took down a post from President Trump's personal page of a Fox News interview in which he said that children are “almost immune” from COVID-19.

Twitter also took action late Wednesday.

"This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation,” Facebook said in a statement.

It was the first time Facebook has removed a post by the president for violating its policies on COVID-19 misinformation.

"The Tweet you referenced is in violation of the Twitter Rules on COVID-19 misinformation. The account owner will be required to remove the tweet before they can tweet again," the company said in a statement to USA Today.

The end result is that Twitter has banned the Trump Team until he removes the misinformation.

“The President was stating a fact that children are less susceptible to the coronavirus. Another day, another display of Silicon Valley’s flagrant bias against this President, where the rules are only enforced in one direction,"

Courtney Parella, deputy national press secretary for Trump's reelection campaign, said in a statement.

"Social media companies are not the arbiters of truth.”