Trump states need for peace in second Russia-Ukraine summit in a week

Honor to have Zelenskyy with us. I think progress is being made. Possibility that something could come out of Putin meeting. If everything works out well we'll have a trilateral meeting. Would not say it's the end of the road. I believe Putin wants it to end. Will work with Ukraine and all to make sure peace stays. Will work with Russia, Ukraine. There will be a lot of help on security. Don't think there will be a ceasefire. We can work a deal where we aim for peace while they fight. Going to be discussing security guarantees. Zelenksyy signals he is ready for trilateral talks. Just spoke to Putin indirectly. Will have call with Putin after meeting. Will do everything to get rid of mail-in ballots. Executive order being written now. Want voting machines changed.

Donald Trump's soft rhetoric on hopefully, maybe finding some semblance of a peace deal marks a sharp about-face from the language Trump used just before he met with Putin late last week. Trump's fiery statements about being displeased with Putin's actions and determination to walk away from the table on Friday with a peace deal already signed or else Russia could face still economic sanctions and penalties have quickly given way to softer statements suggesting that the war could continue.

United States (US) President Donald Trump announced an ongoing desire to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday. This marks the second joint press conference between Trump and another head of state involved in the Ukrainian invasion, following Friday's joint presser with Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

