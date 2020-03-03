Trump says market is in good shape, will approve a payroll tax cut for middle-income earners

President Donald Trump says the market is in good shape and that he would approve a payroll tax cut for middle-income earners this year if democrats support it.

Market implications

We have seen unprecedented market volatility with the US 10-year yields falling to below 1% for the first time in history following a surprise rate cut from the Fed which is expected to do more and that's keeping the US dollar down. Stocks on Wall Street were wild and the S&P 500 unofficially closes down 89.22 Points, Or 2.89% despite being almost 3% higher at the start of the day.