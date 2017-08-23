Trump: Respect the fact that Kim Jong-Un is respecting us

Trump: Respect the fact that Kim Jong-Un is respecting usBy Dhwani Mehta
More headlines crossing the wires from the US President Trump, via Reuters, as he continues to speak at a Campaign rally in Arizona.
Key Points:
"I respect the fact that he (North Korean leader Kim Jong Un) is starting to respect us" and "maybe something positive can come about"
Needs help from congress for tax reforms
Probably end up terminating NAFTA at some point
