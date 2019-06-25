Trump: Has power to remove Federal Reserve Chairman 'If I wanted to' - The Hill

In an exclusive interview with The Hill, Trump said Powell is "incorrect" that he is entitled to serving a four-year term that expires in 2022 and said he has the power to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he has no intention to do so.

"You have to understand we’re competing against other parts of the world and they’re manipulators," Trump said. "They manipulate their currency. And I don’t want to do that, but I want to be treated fairly. And we have to be given a level playing field."

Trump repeated his claim that had Powell refrained from raising rates and using quantitative tightening, gross domestic product and the stock market would both be exceeding their current numbers. He called the Fed an "artificial barrier" to improved economic numbers.

Asked if he believes Powell is sabotaging him, Trump said he did not think that was the case.

"I don’t think he knows," Trump said. "I don’t think he understands. He doesn’t get it.”