Trump expects expansion of Abraham Accords - Fox Business

United States (US) President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox Business on Thursday that he expects an expansion of Abraham Accords soon.

The Abraham Accords are a series of agreements that aims to normalize relations between Israel and other Arab nations.

Additional Comments

I hope Saudi Arabia and others join accords.

If Saudi Arabia joins the accords, others will follow.

Signs of improving relations between Israel and other Arab nations would be favourable for risk-sensitive assets.