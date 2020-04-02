Trump administration agree on new ways to control high tech exports to China – Reuters

Citing several sources with knowledge of the matter, Reuters reports the White House is tightening rules to prevent China from obtaining advanced US technology for commercial purposes and then diverting it to military use.

Further details

“Three measures agreed to by senior US officials in a meeting last Wednesday, but not finalized, would introduce hurdles that could be used to stop Chinese companies from buying certain optical materials, radar equipment and semiconductors, among other things, from the United States.

The moves are advancing as relations between the United States and China, a key customer for U.S. technology, sour over the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, and tit-for-tat expulsions of journalists from each country.”