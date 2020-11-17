Tokyo to raise its alert to the highest level

Last week, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato Katsunobu said the government is on the highest alert following the recent nationwide surge in coronavirus infections and was taking steps to curb the spread.
Today, the Nikkei reports that Tokyo's authorities are raising the alert to warn of the spread.
Kato explained last week that the national daily tally of new coronavirus cases has topped 1,000 on a number of occasions.
He said more than 100 daily cases have been confirmed not only in Tokyo but also in the prefectures of Hokkaido, Osaka, Aichi and others.
Kato said that the government will offer assistance to local governments tackling rising infections in their communities.
He explained that the government will implement tougher measures against cluster infections based on the views of experts and step up efforts to keep the public informed on the infection status.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Sellers flirt with 0.7300 as risk dwindles
AUD/USD eases from 0.7310, fizzles bounce off 0.7288. Risks remain depressed as virus resurgence, US stimulus uncertainty dim vaccine hopes. Australia’s Wage Price Index for Q3, risk news should be followed for immediate direction.
NZD/USD fades recovery moves around 0.6900 as risks battle virus woes
NZD/USD flirts with 0.6900 after bouncing off 0.6875. New Zealand PPI data for Q3 came in mixed, GDT data improved earlier. Rising covid cases dim early optimism led by vaccine hopes.
Gold struggles to snap two-day declines below $1,900
Gold keeps corrective recovery from $1,876.95 as risk dwindles. Virus conditions worsen outside the West, Tokyo to raise alert level. US policymakers stay unclear for the stimulus, Brexit optimism gains momentum.
WTI sees losses following weekly API inventory data but remains broadly underpinned
WTI saw a sudden drop lower following a larger than expected build in weekly private API inventories. The crude complex continues to consolidate within recent intra-day ranges, remaining underpinned by vaccine hopes and OPEC+.
Bitcoin welcoming $17,000, crypto bull market at the threshold
The cryptocurrency market continues to have an exciting week, with Bitcoin closing in on $17,000. According to CoinMarketCap, most of the cryptocurrencies have made a positive gain aggregate over the last seven days.