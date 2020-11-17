Tokyo to raise its alert to the highest level

Last week, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato Katsunobu said the government is on the highest alert following the recent nationwide surge in coronavirus infections and was taking steps to curb the spread.

Today, the Nikkei reports that Tokyo's authorities are raising the alert to warn of the spread.

Kato explained last week that the national daily tally of new coronavirus cases has topped 1,000 on a number of occasions.

He said more than 100 daily cases have been confirmed not only in Tokyo but also in the prefectures of Hokkaido, Osaka, Aichi and others.

Kato said that the government will offer assistance to local governments tackling rising infections in their communities.

He explained that the government will implement tougher measures against cluster infections based on the views of experts and step up efforts to keep the public informed on the infection status.