- NASDAQ:TLRY fell by 3.73% during Friday’s trading session.
- The MORE Act passes the floor vote in the House of Representatives.
- Tilray announces its earnings call will be on April 6th, 2022.
NASDAQ:TLRY extended its losses for the week despite the MORE Act receiving a pivotal vote in the House of Representatives on Friday. Shares of TLRY fell by 3.73% and closed the trading week at $7.48. Stocks kicked the second quarter of 2022 on the front foot as all three major indices climbed during the first trading day of April. The first quarter was certainly one to forget for investors as it was the worst performance from US markets in over two years. On Friday, the Dow Jones added 139 basis points and the S&P 500 and NASDAQ rose by 0.34% and 0.29% respectively during the session.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
The MORE Act finally made its way to a vote on the floor of the House of Representatives on Friday, and as expected, the vote passed to federally legalized cannabis. The vote still has to pass through the Senate where the Act stalled in 2020, and Wall Street isn’t too positive on the prospects of the vote passing this time around either. If it is, cannabis and its product would be legal on a federal level, and those serving jail time for the possession of cannabis would likely get their records expunged for those charges.
TILRAY stock forecast
Earlier this week, Tilray also announced that it will be reporting its fiscal third quarter earnings on April 6th, 2022 before the markets open. Shares of TLRY closed the week down by 6.03%, as volatility surrounding the MORE Act vote hit the cannabis sector. Last earnings call, TIlray posted a positive net income and a 20% sequential rise in net revenues from the previous quarter.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1050 amid firmer yields
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050, as bulls are struggling for an upside daily extension amid the extended rally in the US Treasury yields. The market mood remains cautiously optimistic on some progress on the Russia-Ukraine peace talks while the US dollar steadies at higher levels.
GBP/USD holds higher ground above 1.3100 ahead of BOE's Bailey
GBP/USD is reversing a brief dip below 1.3100 ahead of a slew of speeches from the Bank of England (BOE) officials later this Monday. The upside, however, appears limited, as the Treasury yields advance further amid hawkish Fed's outlook, which could help revive the US dollar's demand.
Gold key levels to watch amid cautious markets
Gold price continues to remain at the mercy of the dynamics in the US bond market and the developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Altcoins pause on account of big crypto
Bitcoin price is bracketing around the yearly open and shows no signs of breaking out. Moreover, a directional bias seems to be absent. Ethereum and Ripple are both facing crucial hurdles.
Federal Reserve Policy and Nonfarm Payrolls: Taking what the US economy gives Premium
The US economy continued to add jobs at a rapid pace in March setting aside fears that rampant inflation might induce a more cautious attitude among American firms. Dollar advances and equities see modest gains.