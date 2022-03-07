- USD/JPY moved back towards 115.50 on Monday as US yields and commodity prices rose, favouring the buck over the yen.
- The pair remains well within recent ranges, with both currencies receiving a bid related to Ukraine war uncertainties.
- Aside from geopolitics, US inflation data on Thursday is one key risk event to keep an eye on.
As US yields rise to reflect the inflationary impulse of the recent commodity price rally and as FX markets continue to favour the currencies of countries that are net commodity exporters, the US dollar is ruling the roost. Though JPY is by no means one of the worse performing G10 currencies amid a safe-haven bid triggered by underperformance in global equities, its vulnerability as a net commodity/energy importer in the current environment means USD/JPY is advancing. The pair probed but was not able to break above, the 115.50 level on Monday, and at current levels in the 115.30s is about 0.5% higher on the day. That means most of Friday’s 0.6% drop from near 115.50 to as far as the 114.60s has been erased.
Traders won’t be reading too much into Monday’s intra-day price action for USD/JPY. Unlike other USD majors (like GBP/USD and EUR/USD), USD/JPY did not breach any key levels. Rather, the pair has remained well within the bounds of the 114.50-115.80ish range that has prevailed for the last slightly more than three weeks. Geopolitical developments and the readthrough of the commodities will this week likely remain the main driver in FX markets, suggesting further upside risk to the pair. US Consumer Price Inflation data for February will also be closely scrutinised just in case it comes in much hotter than expected and rebuilds the case for a 50bps Fed rate hike later in the month (not the market’s base case at the moment).
Ahead, as the war in Ukraine rumbles on and the risk that it escalates into a broader European conflict escalates, both USD and JPY are likely to remain in demand versus most G10 pairs. But the backdrop of elevated and potentially still rising commodity prices, plus a Fed that seems (for now) intent on raising rates at least back to neutral, suggests the dollar may be the more attractive safe-haven of the two. Perhaps that means that in the coming weeks, USD/JPY can move back to challenge annual highs in the 116.30s.
USD/Jpy
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.54
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|114.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.28
|Daily SMA50
|115.04
|Daily SMA100
|114.46
|Daily SMA200
|112.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.56
|Previous Daily Low
|114.65
|Previous Weekly High
|115.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.65
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes decline, hovers around 1.0850
The EUR/USD pair was unable to retain gains above 1.0900 and slowly but steadily approaches the multi-year low set at 1.0805. Persistent Russian attacks on Ukraine cooled hopes for a rapid solution of the conflict.
XAUUSD quick bounce supports a retest of the $2,000 level
One hour into the US session, XAUUSD has managed to recover some further ground after bottoming at $1,960.95 a troy ounce and trades around the 1,980 level. Financial markets remain in risk-off mode amid the continued attacks of Russia over Ukraine.
GBPUSD plummets to fresh multi-month lows, nears 1.3100
The GBP/USD pair resumed its decline after nearing 1.3200 and trades at its lowest since November 2020, now nearing the 1.3100 figure. Geopolitical tensions keep leading majors in the absence of first-tier data
SafeMoon price is on its way back to $0.0012 as support weakens
SafeMoon price action is in consolidation mode again after price punched below the low of last week over the weekend and now looks set to square the low of March.
AMC Entertainment flies like a bat, but is it actually a dead cat?
AMC stock is up by 2.4% on Monday premarket as investors take solace from the strong box office showing of the new Batman movie over the weekend. The stock is in need of a catalyst as reality hits for it this year.