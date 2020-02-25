Tianjin University has successfully developed an oral vaccine to protect against CODV 19 – Global Times

The Global Times says that Tianjin University has successfully developed an oral vaccine to protect against CODV 19. Huang Jinhai, the professor who led the project, has taken four doses without any side effects. The team is now looking for partners to promote clinical trials.

As far as a cure, there are still no approved treatments. Health workers have been trying everything from steroids and antibodies to drugs normally intended for HIV and influenza. But because these treatments have been dispensed on a case-by-case basis, without any rigorous, centralized tracking of results, it’s has proved difficult to know if any of them are effective against the new disease.

In any case, the good news is welcomed and slow progress is still progressing as far as the markets will be concerned. We are seeing a slight correction in risk appetite in Asia today following a blood bath overnight.