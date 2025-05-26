As if to keep us on our toes on an otherwise uneventful Friday, Donald Trump followed up his threat of tariffs on smartphones by announcing that 50% tariffs would be imposed on EU goods from 1 June, due to stalled negotiations with the European Union. As usual, he justified this decision by citing discrimination by the EU. This announcement did not last very long. Last night, it was reported that, following a 'very nice' conversation between Trump and the President of the European Commission, the tariffs had been postponed until 9 July to allow time for a deal to be reached, Commerzbank's FX analyst Michael Pfister notes.
Trade war fears return as tariff deadline looms
"The postponement of the higher reciprocal tariffs by 90 days, and the apparently successful negotiations with the United Kingdom and China, have once again solidified the view in the market that things will not be so bad after all, and that the US government has learned from the market reaction. The fact that difficult negotiations still lie ahead has been somewhat overlooked. Trump's announcement has once again made it clear that the danger of a full-blown trade war has not been averted."
"The 50% tariffs on EU goods announced by Trump exceed the 20% announced on 'Liberation Day' and the 39% allegedly deserved according to the formula used at the time. Clearly, the level of tariffs is being set completely arbitrarily, so we cannot assume that the tariffs announced at the beginning of April will simply remain in place if the talks fail. The trade deal between the United Kingdom and the United States was heavily criticised afterwards. However, given the significantly more challenging negotiations with the EU, this deal is starting to look better. Although the UK has been hit with a 10% tariff, this seems manageable compared to 50%, supporting our forecast of a stronger pound in the coming weeks."
"Following Trump's latest U-turn, we will, of course, have to wait and see what happens next. It is possible that a deal with the European Union will be reached by 9 July. However, it is questionable what has changed in terms of the fundamental problems following a phone call. One thing should be clear after Friday's announcement: the brief respite from tariffs that we enjoyed was only temporary. We are likely to face more turbulent days and weeks ahead precisely because the 90-day suspension of higher reciprocal tariffs is coming to an end."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims gains, returns to the 1.1380 zone
On Monday, the EUR/USD leaves the area of recent highs past 1.1400 and slips back to the 1.1380 region. US President Trump's extension of the 50% tariff deadline on the EU to July 9 supports the USD and restricts the pair's upside.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.3550
After reaching fresh multi-year highs near 1.3600, GBP/USD corrects down but maintains positive territory above 1.3550. Cable’s potential gains have been limited by the little uptick in risk sentiment that followed US President Trump's decision to prolong the EU tariff deadline.
Gold sees its upside capped by the $3,350 region
Despite last week’s marked advance, Gold has started the week on the back foot, with gains capped by the $3,350 zone per troy ounce. The recent uptick in market sentiment makes it tough for XAU/USD to get back on track. Monday is Memorial Day; therefore, financial markets in the United States will be closed.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Fast-moving trade war and FOMC Meeting Minutes stand out Premium
Trade headlines are set to continue rocking markets at unexpected times. The FOMC Meeting Minutes may shed more light on the central bank's concerns about inflation and unemployment.
Ripple Price Prediction: Whale accumulation sparks hope as rising exchange reserves signal caution
XRP sustains mid-week recovery as XRP/BTC flashes golden cross for the first time since 2017. Large volume holders increase XRP exposure, indicating rising demand and investor confidence.