The return of El Niño likely to cause issues for commodity markets – ANZ

We could also see increase levels of carbon emissions brought about by increased fires and higher power consumption. Any potential pick-up in demand for carbon credits from industrial users and consumers could be offset by stronger renewable energy generation.

We expect an increased level of disruptions to supply in the metals markets. Copper from South America is the most exposed. Aluminium supply in China is also at increased risk of disruption. On the flip side, demand for Gold could be impacted as lower revenue from reduced crops keeps India’s farmers hands in their pockets.

An El Niño typically brings drought to the western Pacific, rains to the equatorial coast of South America, and storms and hurricanes to the central Pacific. As such, we are likely to see warmer and drier weather in Europe and Asia. This will put further pressure on energy markets in the short term. Coal and Gas consumption is expected to rise.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.