The level of US yields now points to a rising US dollar – JP Morgan

In its latest research note, analysts at JP Morgan suggest the US dollar’s further run-up, taking clues from the US treasury yields.
The report goes a step forward while signaling the cycle base of the US dollar by saying, “The response of the US dollar to rising yields means it is establishing a cyclical base.”
It was also mentioned, indirectly, that the forex moves are about to change on monetary policy implications as the research piece said, “It will be the monetary policy implications of growth that will primarily drive FX, having taken over from growth.”
The report entertains the market interest in the greenback moves after the US dollar index (DXY) marked the heaviest jump since May 2020 on Friday.
