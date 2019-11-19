An election will be held on December 12. Prime minister Johnson is looking for a five-year mandate and a parliamentary majority for his Brexit-deal. It is easier for Johnson to win a parliamentary majority in an election than to win a popular majority in a People’s Vote, writes Stefan Koopman – Senior Market Economist at Rabobank.
Key quotes:
“Assuming that clarity on Brexit is the only thing that is broadly desired, party allegiances could potentially break down. The election will be dominated by tactical voting.”
“If Johnson’s bet pays off, the new parliament will be able to pass Johnson’s existing deal. “Brexit” will then move to the tricky negotiations regarding the future relationship.”
“But if Johnson’s bet backfires, the plot will twist again. A minority government led by Labour could lead the UK to a second referendum, and potentially a Remain outcome.”
“The first scenario appears more likely, but opens up the risk of a no-deal Brexit at the end of 2020. A Tory majority may therefore bring plenty of scope for sterling volatility next year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains amid USD weakness, trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is consolidating its gains closer to 1.11 amid skepticism that US-Sino trade talks will end successfully. The US Dollar has been on the back foot. President Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell regarding rates.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2950 ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2950 as UK PM Johnson and Labour's Corbyn prepare for a televised debate. The Conservatives have a significant lead in the polls.
USD/JPY: extra rangebound not ruled out
USD/JPY is extending the consolidative theme below 109.00. The 200-day SMA near 109.00 remains the next target. Price action keeps looking to US-China trade headlines.
XAU/USD Once again fails near $1475 level
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to over one-week tops and once again started retreating from the $1475 resistance zone.
Crypto Today: SEC acts ex officio and gives hope to the market
Here's what you need to know on Tuesday. BTC/USD falls 3.65%, recovering from session lows of $8,081. The remaining margin falls above 6% to the key target of $7,569.