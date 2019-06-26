Analysts at TD Securities are expecting no change in policy from the Bank of Thailand after it kept policy unchanged at 1.75% at its 8 May meeting and hiking in December 2018 for the first time in more than 7 years.

Key Quotes

“Inflation is likely to be near the lower end of its target range over the coming months but BoT is unlikely to quickly follow other central banks in the region by cutting rates, given the high level of household and corporate indebtedness. We think prospects of easing will grow in the months ahead, however.”