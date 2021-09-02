Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Tesla stuck on supply chain issues

Tesla had looked set to break $730 and set to push higher.

TSLA consolidated on Wednesday after a strong Tuesday.

Tesla stock breaks above the key $730 resistance.

Tesla looked ready to get going after multiple false starts and pit stops along the way. The stock has been threatening to make a decent move higher for some time but each time we think it is ready some headwind comes along to knock the bulls back. We have had investigations from the US highway safety authorities, to worries over increased regulation in China and it seems every crash involving a Tesla is now heavily scrutinized. In this author's opinion, Tesla crashes seem to garner much greater media attention than crashes involving other manufactures but perhaps that is the result of Tesla leading the way in new technologies. Either way the stock kept getting knocked back but the move on Tuesday above $730 finally should have set the stock up for some proper gains and a test of $780. Wednesday was a pretty slow day for the stock with it closing at $734.09 for a small loss of just 0.22%. The chart was looking good, the momentum oscillators were turning higher and Tesla seemed to have gotten the bad news behind it.

Well, that was the back story but all it takes with Tesla is one little tweet and unfortunately, it looks like it is yet again to fail and fall back. Supply chain issues have been hitting many companies globally in 2021 and in particular chip shortages have caused numerous problems. Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday

This tweet came out at 1810 BST/1410 EST and an hour later the Tesla stock price crumbled as we can see from the 5-minute chart above. This may or not have been the reason but it does seem a plausible explanation. News that Tesla had to halt production in China for four days last month also due to chip issues added to the woes. Premarket signs on Thursday are not good with further selling pushing Tesla down to $729. The roadster shipping in 2023 represents a dealy of approximately a year so a pretty big disappointment.

Tesla key statistics

Market Cap $723 billion Price/Earnings 354 Price/Sales 23 Price/Book 29 Enterprise Value $756 billion Gross Margin 22% Net Margin 6% 52-week high $900.40 52-week low $329.88 Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Hold, $711

Tesla stock forecast

We had repeatedly identified how important it is for Tesla stock to break and consolidate above $730. The stock repeatedly fails here. We had hoped the move on Tuesday was the final catalyst. However, we would not be getting too bearish just yet. This information, while disappointing regarding the roadster delay, should not be too suprising given the issues facing many automakers globally. We do not know how mcu Wall Street analysts have pencileld in for roadster to the bottom line so will need to keep a close eye for any potential price target changes but we would not expect anything too significant. However this just adds to the recent choppy trading that has bee nthe main chartacteristic of Tesla stock for most of th esummer.

We would still be bullish on a break of $730 with $780 our first target. Volume thins out once above $730 with a real drop once above $750. If we retrun to the chop then support is at $682 on a volume basis and also tyhe 200-day moving average. Tesla has bounced off the 200-day moving average several times this summer.