Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Tesla stuck on supply chain issues

- Tesla had looked set to break $730 and set to push higher.
- TSLA consolidated on Wednesday after a strong Tuesday.
- Tesla stock breaks above the key $730 resistance.
Tesla looked ready to get going after multiple false starts and pit stops along the way. The stock has been threatening to make a decent move higher for some time but each time we think it is ready some headwind comes along to knock the bulls back. We have had investigations from the US highway safety authorities, to worries over increased regulation in China and it seems every crash involving a Tesla is now heavily scrutinized. In this author's opinion, Tesla crashes seem to garner much greater media attention than crashes involving other manufactures but perhaps that is the result of Tesla leading the way in new technologies. Either way the stock kept getting knocked back but the move on Tuesday above $730 finally should have set the stock up for some proper gains and a test of $780. Wednesday was a pretty slow day for the stock with it closing at $734.09 for a small loss of just 0.22%. The chart was looking good, the momentum oscillators were turning higher and Tesla seemed to have gotten the bad news behind it.
Well, that was the back story but all it takes with Tesla is one little tweet and unfortunately, it looks like it is yet again to fail and fall back. Supply chain issues have been hitting many companies globally in 2021 and in particular chip shortages have caused numerous problems. Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday
This tweet came out at 1810 BST/1410 EST and an hour later the Tesla stock price crumbled as we can see from the 5-minute chart above. This may or not have been the reason but it does seem a plausible explanation. News that Tesla had to halt production in China for four days last month also due to chip issues added to the woes. Premarket signs on Thursday are not good with further selling pushing Tesla down to $729. The roadster shipping in 2023 represents a dealy of approximately a year so a pretty big disappointment.
Tesla key statistics
|Market Cap
|$723 billion
|Price/Earnings
|354
|Price/Sales
|23
|Price/Book
|29
|Enterprise Value
|$756 billion
|Gross Margin
|22%
|Net Margin
|
6%
|52-week high
|$900.40
|52-week low
|$329.88
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $711
Tesla stock forecast
We had repeatedly identified how important it is for Tesla stock to break and consolidate above $730. The stock repeatedly fails here. We had hoped the move on Tuesday was the final catalyst. However, we would not be getting too bearish just yet. This information, while disappointing regarding the roadster delay, should not be too suprising given the issues facing many automakers globally. We do not know how mcu Wall Street analysts have pencileld in for roadster to the bottom line so will need to keep a close eye for any potential price target changes but we would not expect anything too significant. However this just adds to the recent choppy trading that has bee nthe main chartacteristic of Tesla stock for most of th esummer.
We would still be bullish on a break of $730 with $780 our first target. Volume thins out once above $730 with a real drop once above $750. If we retrun to the chop then support is at $682 on a volume basis and also tyhe 200-day moving average. Tesla has bounced off the 200-day moving average several times this summer.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1850 as dollar remains depressed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, close to the highest levels in four weeks. Wednesday's weak US continues weighing on the dollar, casing doubts about Fed tapering. Chances of ECB tapering have risen following upbeat data. US jobless claims are awaited.
GBP/USD hovers under 1.38 as sterling struggles to ride dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading under 1.38 as sterling suffers from elevated UK covid cases and Brexit-related shortages. The dollar is on the back foot after weak data and as tensions rise toward Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls.
XAU/USD continues with its sideways movement, holds above $1,800
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the first half of the European session on Thursday and remained confined in the weekly trading band.
Bitcoin kick-starts second phase of bull run, joins altcoins
Bitcoin price has sliced through an inclined resistance level, heading toward the $50,000 psychological level. Ethereum price pierces through the $3,716 resistance barrier, indicating a move to $4,000 is nigh.
ADP and ISM exemplify labor weakness
The stock market showed no signs of slowing down this summer and many investors are growing cautious over what will happen in September. The majority of Wall Street is still very bullish on US stocks as there is just too much liquidity.