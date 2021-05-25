Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Tesla bounce continues as Bitcoin steadies

Tesla shares recover as Bitcoin bounces toward $40,000.

TSLA breaks above the 200-day moving average in a strong move.

TSLA aiming for $625 as the next resistance target.

Tesla shares have continued to prove the oscillators can prove useful in predicting turning points as the shares registered for a neat 4.4% gain on Monday to close at $606.44. Tesla shares have found support from a confluence of indicators, with the 200-day moving average and the shorter-term, 9-day moving average being a pivot point for the shares on Monday. Tesla pushed through these levels and now finds itself aiming for $625. FXStreet analysis has pointed to a break of $591 being key on Monday, writing "Any break above $591 could accelerate to $625 as there is not much volume despite the steep fall – a form of vacuum."

Tesla stock forecast

The earlier failure to break $539 on May 19 can also be taken as a small victory for bulls on the longer-term horizon, as it will result in a higher low, albeit only marginally. Now Tesla has done the hard part, recapturing the 200-day moving average and retracing back to the consolidation 2 zone. $667 is now the next target for bulls and the trend line at $715 beyond that. Tesla, with its Bitcoin investment, has tied itself to the whims of a volatile asset for now and so Bitcoin will have to be watched closely for guidance toward TSLA shares. It was reported at the weekend that Tesla is now suffering a mark-to-market loss on its Bitcoin investment but that may no longer be the case as Bitcoin retraces to $40,000. Tesla is still in a classic downtrend with a series of lower lows and lower highs. Holding above $539 ends the series of lower lows and breaking $667 will end the series of lower highs. These are the pivot points.

Breaking this $539 level probably sees Tesla slip further to the bear target in the $440 region. Hold and Tesla can stabilize.

Support 539 500 465 430 Resistance 625 667 715 781 900.40