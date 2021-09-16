Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Is this ever going to break higher?

- Tesla stock continues to steadily push higher.
- The electric car stock moving slowly, unlike the car which recently set a record at Nurburgring.
- TSLA targets $780 resistance first as volume thins out.
Tesla put in another solid and steady performance on Wednesday with the stock nudging higher by just over 1.5% to close at $755.83. This marks some continued nice recovery for the stock, which suffered a fairly steep fall on Monday at the open, attributed to possible options related trading ahead of quadruple witching on Friday. Quadruple witching (see more) is the expiry of single stock futures, single stock options, index options, and index futures.
Tesla, as it is a member of the S&P 500, is going to be pulled in all directions from the various market makers ahead of quadruple witching, so some unusual moves may not actually be that unusual this week and volume is likely to be high into the close on Friday.
Tesla 15-minute chart
Tesla opened and tested lower on Wednesday before buyers stepped into all indices and Tesla also and the stock rallied steadily through the day.
Tesla key statistics
|Market Cap
|$728 billion
|Price/Earnings
|394
|Price/Sales
|23
|Price/Book
|29
|Enterprise Value
|$756 billion
|Gross Margin
|22%
|Net Margin
|
6%
|52-week high
|$900.40
|52-week low
|$329.88
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $704
Tesla stock forecast
The damage from that spike lower on Tuesday to $708 has now been forgotten, with the chart looking a bit more bullish. Happy is the trader that got some cheap stock on that spike. Now Tesla has moved back above the key $750 level, where volume starts to get lighter making gains easier to achieve. We want the stock to get pretty quickly above $760, as volume really drops off there and it also takes out the highs from last week. Once through there, we would be thinking a move to $780 should work quickly in our view.
FXStreet view: TSLA remaining bullish above $740. Neutral from $740 to $700, bearish below $700 but not strongly so until below $620.
FXStreet trading ideas: Buy dip zones at $740, $691 – the 200-day moving average– and $680 as volume is high here. Please use stops.
TSLA daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
