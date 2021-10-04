Tesla Stock Price and Forecast: Will TSLA stock go higher as Q3 deliveries surge?

- Tesla stock closes the session on Friday barely changed on the day.
- TSLA stock is still stuck in a consolidation phase.
- Tesla delivery data should be the catalyst for a move higher.
Tesla took life easy on Friday with the stock barely changing on the session at all, eventually closing at $775.22 for a tiny loss of -0.03%. Probably not surprising when all traders were waiting for the Q3 delivery data from Tesla, and these were duly released on Saturday.
Tesla 15 minute
Tesla key statistics
|Market Cap
|$767 billion
|Price/Earnings
|404
|Price/Sales
|26
|Price/Book
|33
|Enterprise Value
|$756 billion
|Gross Margin
|22%
|Net Margin
|
6%
|52-week high
|$900.40
|52-week low
|$379.11
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $704
Tesla (TSLA) stock news
Getting straight into those delivery numbers, the headlines certainly look positive. After asking staff to go "super hardcore" it looks like Elon Musk and his team have delivered with Q3 deliveries hitting a record. Deliveries were up 20% in Q3. Tesla (TSLA) delivered 241,300 vehicles in the quarter, which was an increase of 73% YoY and making it the sixth straight quarter of delivery growth. Wall Street analysts had expected deliveries of 229,242, so this was a comfortable beat. This data is even more impressive when you consider the semiconductor crunch that has affected most car makers globally. RBC was moved to increase its price target slightly from $745 to $755. Legacy car manufacturers have been blaming this chip shortage recently for poor delivery numbers, and noted Tesla bull Cathie Wood of ARK Invest tweeted strong support for Tesla's performance by comparison.
Tesla (TSLA) stock forecast
We have been waiting for this one, and we can see from the triangle pattern formed that Tesla stock has been like a coiled spring waiting to explode. The breakout should finally see Tesla make and break $800 and once through there the next resistance and volume does not kick in until $900! We had been expecting some volatility and mentioned a strangle options play to take advantage of any surge higher or lower. From the previous write-up: "An $830 call for October 8 costs around $4, and a $735 put for the same expiry is around $16.". Notice how the market was skewed with puts being considerably more expensive. Now, this delivery data may cause a sudden flip. We will update this once markets open.
Tesla remains bullish in our view from the chart. The stock is above the 9-day moving average and has consolidated from the spike above $780.
FXStreet View: Bullish above $765.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.16 as the dollar edges lower
EUR/USD is trading above 1.16, paring s small part of last week's falls. Concerns about China's Evergrande, Sino-American trade tensins, uncertainty about US infrastructure and inflation worries are weighing on sentiment. Fed speakers are eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3550 amid new Brexit tensions
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3550, significantly off last week's lows despite new Brexit concerns. Chief UK Negotiator Frost is set to take a tough stance against the EU on the Northern Irish Protocol.
XAU/USD bears target $1739 if $1749 caves in
Gold price has kicked off the NFP week on the wrong footing, challenging the $1750 psychological barrier amid a rebound in the US Treasury yields across the curve.
Crypto markets to tumble before higher highs
Bitcoin price was under a lot of pressure as it squeezed during its descent. BTC broke out of the falling wedge pattern on October 1 in an explosive manner, taking altcoins for a ride.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Inflation 30 year high, this dip may not be transitory
Ah inflation and watching the yield curve again, it is like back to February and March, except this time we cannot see market man Powell talking his way out of this one. The currency market is where the real money is (sorry equity people but it dwarfs us).