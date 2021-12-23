- TSLA shares shot up 7.5% on Wednesday after Elon Musk claimed he was done selling.
- NHTSA investigates 580,000 Teslas over video game safety issue.
- Tesla secures four-year supply of graphite for battery anodes from Australian company.
UPDATE: TSLA shares are indeed rallying for a third straight session. One hour into Thursday's trading session, the stock rose 2% to $128.50. This moves it above the December 10 resistance at $1,020 and gives investors a chance to retest the range high at $1,072 from December 8.
Tesla (TSLA) did not underwhelm those expecting a banner session on Wednesday. TSLA shares careened up 7.5% after Elon Musk added even more color to Tuesday's statement about soon ending his season of selling. Specifically, he said there were a few tranches left, but that he was "almost done." The stock is trading up 1% in Thursday's premarket at $1,019.
When the 10b preprogrammed sales complete. There are still a few tranches left, but almost done.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2021
Tesla Stock News: Tesla secures graphite supply
Tesla secured the majority of battery-grade graphite from a new Louisiania processing plant owned by Australia-based Syrah Resources, according to Bloomberg. The processor will have an initial supply capacity of 10,000 short tons a year, and Tesla will have first right to any increased supply capacity.
Graphite is used for battery anodes, and China currently produces most of the world's battery-grade graphite. Syrah Resources will supply its graphite from Mozambique on the other hand. Syrah says it could raise its output from Mozambique to 40,000 tons by the middle of this decade.
Early Wednesday morning the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced a safety investigation into 580,000 Tesla vehicles sold since 2017 that come equipped with video games that can be played on the center console touchscreen. The NHTSA says that prior to December 2020, the games could only be played when the vehicle was in park. Starting a year ago, however, the agency claims the games were made available to the front passenger when the vehicle was in drive, which "may distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash," the NHTSA said.
Musk's tweet on Wednesday that he was "almost done" with selling shares refers to his promise in early November that he would sell 10% of his stake in the EV maker. On a podcast on Tuesday, the Tesla CEO had said he had "sold enough" TSLA stock to meet his 10% goal. Wednesday's admission that he was "almost done" sounds closer to the truth, and some observers think he has sold about 15 million shares thus far with about 2 million to go.
TSLA key statistics
|Market Cap
|$1.02 trillion
|Price/Earnings
|330
|Price/Sales
|25
|Price/Book
|38
|Enterprise Value
|$1.02 trillion
|Operating Margin
|10%
|Profit Margin
|
7%
|52-week high
|$1,243.49
|52-week low
|$539.49
|Short Interest
|3%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $849.64
Tesla Stock Forecast: this is what a reversal looks like
On Wednesday, Tesla's share price bounded past December's top trend line that has herded TSLA stock lower since December 1.
Before the market opened on Wednesday, FXStreet wrote: "To confirm the reversal, TSLA price must close above the December 17 swing high at $960.61. Further confirmation that the three-week price decline is over would be a close above the December 16 high of $998.54."
Indeed, the market has seen both levels broken in a single session. Now TSLA faces resistance at $1,020 from December 10. If bulls can break above this price, then the target will become December 8's $1,072 resistance point. Overpowering here will bring $1,165 into view, which provided resistance on November 30 and December 1.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays indecisive above 1.1300 as risk-on battles Christmas Eve
EUR/USD edged slightly higher toward 1.1350 in the early European session on Friday but lost its traction to turn flat around 1.1330. Trading action is expected to remain subdued with volumes thinning out on Christmas Eve.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.3400 amid thin holiday trading
GBP/USD is up more than 150 pips since the beginning of the week and seems to have gone into a consolidation phase above 1.3400. UK Health Security agency said Omicron is up to 70% less likely to cause hospitalizations than the delta variant.
Gold steadies above $1,800, on track to close second straight week higher
Gold is spending the quiet Christmas Eve day above $1,800 and looks to close the second straight week in the positive territory. The technical picture suggests that buyers remain in control with XAU/USD settling above 200-day SMA.
Polkadot bulls pour in and rally DOT higher
Polkadot price up more than 22% from the December 20 low. Near-term resistance ahead near the $31 value area. Insanely bullish reversal pattern now present on the Point and Figure Chart
Alibaba rides the Santa rally, closing at the day's PoC
BABA got on board the Santa Claus rally on Thursday ahead of the market closing for the weekend holidays. Wall Street's stock market will be closed on Friday in observation of Xmas day.