- TWTR stock rallies 1% after earnings.
- Tesla (TSLA) stock is also recovering after a Twitter-led collapse.
- Twitter is still a long way short of Elon Musk's $54.20 bid.
Twitter (TWTR) stock bounced a bit on Thursday after it reported earnings before the market opened. The release was slightly less significant than it otherwise might have been with Elon Musk's takeover offer still the dominant feature. Despite the $54.20 offer price TWTR stock remains some 10% below this level, which is a clear sign of the market's lack of faith in the deal getting across the finish line.
Twitter (TWTR) stock news: Revenues miss estimates
Twitter reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 which beat the $0.87 estimate. Revenue though missed slightly, $1.2 billion versus the $1.22 billion estimate. Stock-based compensation rose 60% on the year and perhaps Elon Musk has this in his sights. Overall expenses at $1.33 billion were up about a third in the last year. Daily active users (DAU's) hit 229 million an increase of 16% versus last year.
There is no guidance or conference call due to the ongoing acquisition. Both sides have agreed to the acquisition so the fact that TWTR stock is trading 10% below is highly unusual in a merger with both sides agreeing. Clearly, merger arb players see the risk of the deal falling through as too high.
Tesla (TSLA) stock news: Negative US GDP blows more headwinds
Tesla has been overshadowed by Twitter of late. The collateral issue saw TSLA stock dump and it is attempting to recover slightly this morning. That is likely to change though as we type the US GDP release comes out unexpectedly lower. A major headwind for stocks. Dallas has reportedly chosen the Tesla Model 3 as its new police vehicle according to Electrek, but Model Y delivery times are getting ever longer according to Benzinga. Supply chain issues were mentioned at Tesla's last earnings release and inventories were down to only a few days.
The base Model Y long range now has a delivery time of February to May 2023. The Model Y Performance is due in June 2022. Higher prices look like meaning shorter delivery times.
Tesla (TSLA) stock forecast: No reason to change bearish outlook
Not much has changed, a slight recovery was always likely after the huge fall. The trend remains strongly bearish with $975 the key pivot and resistance. $700 is the next target, the most recent low.
Currently, there is no reason to change the bearish outlook. The poor US GDP number is not going to help.
TSLA stock chart, daily
*The author is short Tesla.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0500 after dismal US growth data
EUR/USD has staged a modest rebound above 1.0500 after the data from the US revealed on Thursday that the economy contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% in the first quarter. Investors might reassess the Fed's tightening prospects following the dismal GDP data and impact the dollar's market valuation.
GBP/USD recovers modestly on big US GDP miss
GBP/USD managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses after the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the US GDP shrunk by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nevertheless, the pair continues to trade deep in negative territory below 1.2500 as investors await Wall Street's opening bell.
Gold fails to recover, grinds back toward $1,880
XAU/USD has resumed its broad downside move and trades closer to $1,880. Earlier, gold attempted a recovery after US GDP figures shocked with a contraction, weighing on the dollar across the board.
Ethereum price trend shows bearish exhaustion signals with $6.25 billion burn in ETH
Ethereum price could plummet as analysts identify signs of bearish exhaustion in the altcoin’s price trend. This comes despite a drop in Ethereum’s circulating supply as the quantity of ETH burned hits a record 2.1 million.
Has Meta just saved the market? FB stock surges 20% on earnings with AAPL and AMZN to come
Meta earnings per share came in at $2.72 versus $2.55 estimate. Revenue came in at $27.91 billion versus $28.21 billion estimate. So a beat on EPS but a miss on revenue. Mixed results.