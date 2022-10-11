- Tesla stock is set to open lower on Tuesday as equities remain challenged.
- TSLA sees strong China sales data, but Morgan Stanley sees headwinds.
- US yield surge continues to pressure growth stocks.
Tesla (TSLA) looks set to open lower on Tuesday as conflicting stories circulate regarding the stock. The sideshow continues to be whether CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) also continues to weigh on Tesla as investors speculate as to whether or not he will have to sell more shares to facilitate the purchase.
Tesla stock news
Reuters reported on Sunday that Tesla set a monthly record for China-made EVs in September. Tesla delivered 83,135 China-made EVs, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). This is an increase of 7% and a record for the factory in Shanghai. This is some welcome news as the market has been focused on the negative tilt to last week's delivery numbers of 343,830. That number was short of analysts' forecasts, and the stock reacted negatively as a result. However, again the Reuters report puts perhaps another cloud on the horizon, saying Tesla plans to keep production at the giga factory in Shanghai at about 93% by the end of the year. In light of the latest delivery numbers last week, Morgan Stanley cut its base case price target for Tesla from $383 to $350. Morgan Stanley said it was likely Tesla was seeing demand destruction.
Tesla stock forecast
Tesla accelerated when it broke support at $266.15. It gapped below the next big level at $254, and this remained the key pivot. Remaining below makes it more likely we see more losses. The year's low so far at $207 is now drawing investor interest. Already Tesla is again down in Tuesday's premarket.
On a broader scale, we see conditions ripe for a countertrend bear market rally, but the lure to break $207 may prove too tempting. A washout toward $200 could then provide the catalyst for a bounce. Macro remains the dominant factor with bond yields approaching 4% for the US 10-year and Thursday's CPI being the key data release.
Tesla (TSLA) stock chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
