Tesla stock shaves off more than 3% on Monday.

Tesla reports Q1 results after the market closes on Tuesday.

TSLA stock already collapsed 14% during the previous week.

Wall Street expects $0.50 in adjusted EPS on a QoQ decline in revenue.

Tesla (TSLA) sank 3.4% to close at $142.05 per share on Monday, just one day before the electric vehicle (EV) automaker is scheduled to deliver quarterly results. Tesla stock hasn’t traded this low since January 2023, a 15-month low, and all the data available suggest that another poor showing from Elon Musk’s company is likely to send the share price still further.

As earnings season resumed this week, the major indices rose on investor optimism. The NASDAQ gained 1.1%, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones also advanced 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively. US Treasury yields largely retreated on the day.

Tesla stock news

Over the weekend, Tesla cut prices on various models and trims in China and Germany. These cuts follow on the heels of price cuts in the US market that observers attribute to a continued pullback in EV demand.

CEO Elon Musk justified the strategy, saying that other automakers just cut prices less transparently.

Other cars change prices constantly and often by wide margins via dealer markups and manufacturer/dealer incentives. Only a fool thinks the “MSRP” is the real price.



Tesla prices must change frequently in order to match production with demand. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2024

Most models received a discount of about $2,000 in various foreign currencies, and Tesla also cut the price of the Full Self Driving software by one-third to $8,000.

The decisions come after Musk announced last week that the global automaker would be cutting its workforce by 10%, yet another sign of flagging demand. Earlier this month, Tesla announced that its 387K deliveries in the first quarter were well below both the year-ago quarter and the analyst consensus.

These many headlines do not foreshadow positive Q1 results. After the market closes on Tuesday, analysts expect Tesla to earn $0.50 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) on $22.26 billion in revenue. This compares to $0.71 in adjusted EPS and $25.17 billion in revenue during the fourth quarter.

Tesla stock forecast

Tesla stock already sank 14% in the previous week. The long-term downtrend for Tesla stock is now in its third year. More importantly, the weekly chart below shows that last week's major decline shot through a descending trendline that had provided support since last August.

Again opening below that trendline on Monday and falling further, TSLA looks destined to repeat its range low at $101.81 in the early days of 2023. Long-term support levels at $154 and $164 failed to help shareholders this time around.

This seems even more likely when you glance at what bears are saying about the overall market. JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic writes this week that last week's profound pullback still has legs.

"We think the sell-off has further to go," Kolanovic wrote in a client note. "We remain concerned about continued complacency in equity valuations, inflation staying too hot, further Fed repricing and a profit outlook where the implied acceleration this year might end up too optimistic."