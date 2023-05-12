Tesla Stock Forecast: TSLA shares rise as Elon Musk raises prices, hires Twitter CEO

- Tesla hikes prices across US models.
- CEO Elon Musk says he has hired a CEO for Twitter.
- The new Twitter CEO was not named but will allow Musk to refocus on Tesla.
- TSLA stock rises 1.5% in Friday premarket.
Never a shy one on the news front, Tesla (TSLA) stock is advancing in Friday’s premarket after the electric vehicle leader had two positive storylines appear in the past 24 hours.
First, CEO Elon Musk said late Thursday that he had found a CEO for his social media site Twitter, which Tesla shareholders believe will allow the prodigious CEO to refocus his energy on Tesla. Second, Tesla raised prices slightly across its vehicle lineup in the US, which should help to steady the falling gross margin seen in the recent quarter.
TSLA stock rose 1.5% to $174.69 in Friday’s premarket, while NASDAQ 100 futures added 0.2%.
Tesla Stock News: Second price hike since April 19
On Thursday, Tesla raised vehicle prices in the US by between 0.5% and 1.1%. The Model 3, which saw its price rise in early May, was the sole vehicle spared a price hike this week.
The higher price point Model S and Model X both saw price tag increases of $1,000, while the lower-priced Model Y crossover bumped up by $250. Still, all three vehicles are well off their prices from 2022. Musk and company began severely cutting prices in January worldwide and instituted about six separate cuts in the US market.
Despite the new price increases, the Model Y remains 23% cheaper than in late 2022. The price of the Model X is still 19% lower, while the Model S remains 16% lower over the same time period. The market pushed back during the most recent earnings call, when Musk announced that he favored the increase in volumes over healthy margins in the short term.
“We’ve taken a view that pushing for higher volumes and a larger fleet is the right choice here versus a lower volume and higher margin,” Musk said during the Q1 earnings call on April 19. “However, we expect our vehicles, over time, will be able to generate significant profit through autonomy.
Tesla’s automotive gross margin fell to 19% in the first quarter despite Wall Street’s expectation for 21%. Past years have seen gross margins up around 30% or just below.
Twitter News: Musk announces new CEO hire
Tesla shareholders have been annoyed with Musk since he bought Twitter for $44 billion last year. With much of his time spent on pushing the social media giant toward profitability, Musk’s tweet on Thursday that he had hired a CEO for Twitter who starts in 6 weeks gave many a sigh of relief:
Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023
My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.
Tesla shareholders may not want to get their hopes up though. Musk claims to be transitioning to chief technology officer, which would appear to be a demanding job in itself.
Though there has not been any definitive news on the identity of the new CEO, the rumor mill is pointing to Linda Yaccarino, the current head of global advertising and partnerships at NBC Universal.
Tesla stock forecast
Tesla stock has used the premarket on Friday to move just above the recent swing high on May 8 of $173.80. That makes a jump back to $200 a real possibility over the next month. First, this rally will need to be confirmed by the 9-day moving average crossing above its 21-day counterpart. Currently, the 21-day average is nearly $3 ahead of the shorter moving average. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is showing a slight bullish crossover at the moment, so that is another data point in bulls’ quiver. TSLA stock last closed above $200 on March 31.
TSLA daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.0900 as USD recovery continues
EUR/USD stays on the back foot on Friday and trades at its lowest level in a month below 1.0900. The US Dollar continues to build on Thursday's recovery gains despite improving risk mood and weighs on the pair ahead of consumer sentiment data from the US.
GBP/USD pulls away from session tops, holds above 1.2500
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated toward 1.2500 in the second half of the day on Friday. The persistent US Dollar (USD) strength ahead of the weekend doesn't allow the pair to extend its rebound while the risk-positive atmosphere limit the losses.
Gold closes in on $2,000 as US yields rebound
Gold price came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward the key $2,000 level on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 1% on the day above 3.4%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot while investors keep a close eye on debt ceiling talks.
Blow to meme coins as Musk announced plans to step down as Twitter CEO
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed plans to exit from Twitter’s apex office with the election of a new executive. Dogecoin price reacted to the news with a 2% downswing before a quick recovery.
Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Preview: Modest improvement not enough to boost the mood Premium
On Friday, May 12, the US will release the preliminary estimate of the May Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The key consumer sentiment gauge is expected to have declined modestly, from 63.5 in April to 63.