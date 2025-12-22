Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises ahead of the UK’s third-quarter GDP release

GBP/USD gains ground near 1.3400 ahead of UK Q3 GDP data

GBP/USD gains ground after three days of losses, trading around 1.3390 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair depreciates as the Pound Sterling (GBP) holds ground ahead of the release of the United Kingdom (UK) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter.

The British Pound may face headwinds as markets have fully priced in a first interest rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) in June 2026, while the probability of a March cut stands at a relatively high 40%, according to Capital Edge rate probability data.

GBP/USD Price Annual Forecast: Will 2026 be another bullish year for Pound Sterling?

Having wrapped up 2025 on a positive note, the Pound Sterling (GBP) eyes another meaningful and upbeat year against the US Dollar (USD) at the start of 2026. The GBP/USD pair is expected to battle a gloomy UK economic outlook and geopolitical risks, while prospects of monetary policy divergence between the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE) could act as a tailwind.

In hindsight, the currency pair's journey in 2025 was nothing but a dreamy run in the first half of the year, after the initial rough patch. The Pound Sterling bottomed at nearly 15-month lows of 1.2100 against the USD in January, and since then, there has been no looking back, with buyers clinching an almost four-year high at 1.3789 on July 1.