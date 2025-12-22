TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises ahead of the UK’s third-quarter GDP release

FXStreet Team

GBP/USD gains ground near 1.3400 ahead of UK Q3 GDP data

GBP/USD gains ground after three days of losses, trading around 1.3390 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair depreciates as the Pound Sterling (GBP) holds ground ahead of the release of the United Kingdom (UK) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter.

The British Pound may face headwinds as markets have fully priced in a first interest rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) in June 2026, while the probability of a March cut stands at a relatively high 40%, according to Capital Edge rate probability data. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Annual Forecast: Will 2026 be another bullish year for Pound Sterling?

Having wrapped up 2025 on a positive note, the Pound Sterling (GBP) eyes another meaningful and upbeat year against the US Dollar (USD) at the start of 2026. The GBP/USD pair is expected to battle a gloomy UK economic outlook and geopolitical risks, while prospects of monetary policy divergence between the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE) could act as a tailwind.

In hindsight, the currency pair’s journey in 2025 was nothing but a dreamy run in the first half of the year, after the initial rough patch. The Pound Sterling bottomed at nearly 15-month lows of 1.2100 against the USD in January, and since then, there has been no looking back, with buyers clinching an almost four-year high at 1.3789 on July 1. Read more...

FXStreet Team

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays bid above 1.1700 as risk flows dominate

EUR/USD posts small gains above 1.1700 in early European trading hours on Monday. The US Dollar remains broadly subdued amid a risk-on market profile, underpinning the pair. 

GBP/USD clings to recovery gains near 1.3400

GBP/USD is clinging to recovery gains near 1.3400 in early Europe on Monday. The pair capitalizes on an upbeat market mood and a steady US Dollar as traders digest the recent

 monetary policy decisions by the Fed and the BoE.

Gold hits fresh record highs above $4,400 amid renewed geopolitical woes

Gold is hitting fresh record highs above $4,400 early Monday, helped by renewed geopolitical tensions. Israel-Iran conflict and US-Venezuela headlines drive investors toward the traditional store of value, Gold. 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple eye breakout for fresh recovery

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are approaching key technical levels at the time of writing on Monday as the broader crypto market stabilizes. Market participants are closely watching whether BTC, ETH, and XRP can sustain breakouts and achieve decisive daily closes above nearby resistance levels, which could signal the start of a short-term recovery.

De-dollarisation by design: Gold’s partner in the new system

You don’t need another 2008 for the system to reset. You just need enough nations to stop settling trade in dollars. And that’s already happening. "If gold is the anchor, what actually moves value in a post-dollar world?” It’s a question most gold investors overlook. We think in terms of storage and preservation, but in the new rails being built, settlement speed matters just as much as soundness of money.

Hyperliquid price forecast: Bullish interest builds amid user recovery

Hyperliquid (HYPE) trades at $25 at press time on Monday, holding the 3% gains from the previous day. The perpetual exchange sees a recovery in active users, while weekly fees collected decline to the lowest level so far this month.

