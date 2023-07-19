Tesla Stock Earnings: TSLA shares rise marginally on double beat in Q2

- Tesla reported Q2 earnings late Wednesday that beat the analyst consensus.
- Q2 adjusted EPS arrived at $0.91 for the carmaker.
- Elon Musk's company reported revenue of $24.93 billion.
- Revenue rose 47% from the same quarter a year ago.
Tesla (TSLA) stock rose 0.7% afterhours to $293.33 on Wednesday evening as the electric vehicle industry's first-mover beat Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom lines for the second quarter.
Tesla reported $0.91 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS), while revenue arrived at $24.93 billion. The earnings figure beat analyst consensus by 9 cents, and revenue bested the average forecast by about $200 million.
Free cash flow rose from $441 million in Q1 to circa $1 billion in the second quarter. Capital expenditures of $2.06 billion were largely in line with the first quarter.
In early July, the Elon Musk-run company already released data showing 466,140 deliveries in the second quarter, a 10% gain on the first quarter. While deliveries rose 83% YoY in Q2, revenue rose just 47% due to tighter margins.
TSLA daily chart
