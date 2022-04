A series of new LNG projects have popped up as governments and energy companies are focussing on the increase in demand. Aside from the two major projects that will increase LNG production in both the US and Qatar, several other projects have started including a major Asian hub in Indonesia, and floating LNG plants from both Germany and the Netherlands.

Domestic LNG prices were higher on Monday, outgaining the likes of crude oil futures contracts. Natural gas prices rose by 4.62% compared to a 3.96% decline in Brent Crude futures. On the contrary, European prices of LNG declined on Monday, as a higher import of LNG eased supply concerns on the continent. The drop in European LNG to a price of 92.84 Euros per megawatt, was the lowest level since February 23rd which was the day before Russia invaded Ukraine.

NYSEAMERICAN:TELL started the week on the right foot as the broader markets rallied higher into the closing bell. On Monday, shares of TELL rose by 3.89% and closed the trading day at $5.08 . US markets started the session in the red once again, although the major indices reversed course late in the day alongside an announcement that Elon Musk had acquired Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) for $44 billion. The Dow Jones saw a 700 basis point reversal to close higher by 238 basis points, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ both rose by 0.57% and 1.29% respectively during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.