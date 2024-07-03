“Assorted sentiment polls clutter the calendar, and there is ongoing central bank chatter. The US is releasing May factory orders data, but this is rarely an indicator that markets care that much about.”

“In France, over two hundred candidates have withdrawn from three-way contests in the second round of the national assembly elections. This is a 'front républicain', aimed at preventing the far-right Rassemblement National from taking office. Markets will view this as reducing the possibility of an absolute majority in the assembly.”

“Powell seems to have a rather trusting belief in the precision of economic data . The declining accuracy of data reduces certainty about the state of the US economy. While a soft landing seems to have been achieved, looking across a broad range of indicators there are signs of strain (perhaps especially in the labor market).”

Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Powell said yesterday that the strength of the US economy and labor market meant the Fed could take its time in cutting rates. Taking time means tightening policy further, and this is a rather risky point of view, UBS analyst Paul Donovan notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.