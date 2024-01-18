Share:

TSM stock climbs more than 7% on earnings beat.

2024 revenue growth guidance given above 20%.

Management says AI demand will continue to aid 2024 growth.

AMD, Nvidia stocks jump to new highs on Taiwan Semiconductor guidance.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), the global leader in computer chip fabrication, has set its entire sector abuzz on Thursday. Shares of the advanced fab company jumped more than 7% after the firm beat Wall Street consensus for the fourth quarter and projected at least 20% revenue growth in 2024.

The NASDAQ Composite has gained 1.25% on the news as well on Thursday, which is the first day all week that markets are gaining ground. Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) both popped to all-time highs on the sector news since they are associated with Taiwan Semi as major customers and will likely be part of this year's growth story.

Taiwan Semiconductor earnings news

GAAP earnings for Taiwan Semiconductor reached $1.44 in the fourth quarter, beating consensus by 5 cents. Likewise, revenue of $19.62 billion overtook the consensus by $50 million but fell more than 1% from a year ago.

Management at Taiwan Semiconductor said that the revenue growth outlook in 2024 would grow between 20% and 25% in 2024, primarily due to larger orders for advanced chips used in AI workloads.

Only a few firms design the advanced computer chips used in artificial intelligence (AI), and the two most prominent are the fabulous and fabless Nvidia and AMD. Both of them then contract with Taiwan Semi to produce their chips in its state-of-the-art fabs.

Taiwan Semiconductor CEO C.C. Wei said, "2023 was a challenging year for the global semiconductor industry, but we also witnessed the rising emergence of generative AI-related applications with TSMC as a key enabler."

The company’s sector-leading 3-nanometer chip product accounted for 15% of production, while 5-nanometer made up 35% of Q4 production. This segment will continue to grow in 2024, according to the CEO, which is why he thinks first-quarter revenue could reach $18.8 billion, above the consensus $18.2 billion.