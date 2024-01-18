- TSM stock climbs more than 7% on earnings beat.
- 2024 revenue growth guidance given above 20%.
- Management says AI demand will continue to aid 2024 growth.
- AMD, Nvidia stocks jump to new highs on Taiwan Semiconductor guidance.
Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), the global leader in computer chip fabrication, has set its entire sector abuzz on Thursday. Shares of the advanced fab company jumped more than 7% after the firm beat Wall Street consensus for the fourth quarter and projected at least 20% revenue growth in 2024.
The NASDAQ Composite has gained 1.25% on the news as well on Thursday, which is the first day all week that markets are gaining ground. Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) both popped to all-time highs on the sector news since they are associated with Taiwan Semi as major customers and will likely be part of this year's growth story.
Taiwan Semiconductor earnings news
GAAP earnings for Taiwan Semiconductor reached $1.44 in the fourth quarter, beating consensus by 5 cents. Likewise, revenue of $19.62 billion overtook the consensus by $50 million but fell more than 1% from a year ago.
Management at Taiwan Semiconductor said that the revenue growth outlook in 2024 would grow between 20% and 25% in 2024, primarily due to larger orders for advanced chips used in AI workloads.
Only a few firms design the advanced computer chips used in artificial intelligence (AI), and the two most prominent are the fabulous and fabless Nvidia and AMD. Both of them then contract with Taiwan Semi to produce their chips in its state-of-the-art fabs.
Taiwan Semiconductor CEO C.C. Wei said, "2023 was a challenging year for the global semiconductor industry, but we also witnessed the rising emergence of generative AI-related applications with TSMC as a key enabler."
The company’s sector-leading 3-nanometer chip product accounted for 15% of production, while 5-nanometer made up 35% of Q4 production. This segment will continue to grow in 2024, according to the CEO, which is why he thinks first-quarter revenue could reach $18.8 billion, above the consensus $18.2 billion.
Semiconductor stocks FAQs
What is a semiconductor?
A semiconductor is a term for various types of computer chips. Officially called semiconductor devices, these computer chips rely on semiconductor materials like silicon and gallium arsenide to process the electrical current that produces the modern world of computing. They come in many shapes, sizes, enhancements and configurations such as diodes, transistors and integrated circuits to more complicated applications like DRAM memory, simple processors and even GPUs.
What types of semiconductor companies are there?
First, there are the pure chip designers, such as Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom and Qualcomm. These companies use sophisticated software to design and test chips. Second, there are the equipment manufacturers that provide the machines necessary to build computer chips. These include ASML and Lam Research. Then, there are foundries that manufacture the chips. These include Taiwan Semiconductor and GlobalFoundries. Last of all are the integrated device manufacturers who design their own chips and additionally manufacture themselves. These include Samsung and Intel.
What is Moore’s Law?
It is the observation that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit doubles every two years. The “law” is named after Gordon Moore, who founded Fairchild Semiconductor and later Intel. The doubling is possible due to the shrinking size of process nodes or parts in the computer chip. In 1971 the advanced commercial manufacturing had reached 10 microns in width. In 1987 semiconductor technology had advanced to 800 nanometers in width. By 1999, this process had moved to 180 nanometers. By 2007, the size had dropped to 32 nanometers, and this fell all the way to 3 nanometers in 2022, which is close to the size of human DNA.
How large is the semiconductor industry?
In 2022, the global semiconductor industry had revenues just under $600 billion. In total, the industry shipped 1.15 trillion semiconductor units in 2021. The leading nations involved in the semiconductor supply chain are Taiwan, the United States, China, the Netherlands, South Korea, Japan and Israel.
Taiwan Semiconductor stock forecast
Taiwan Semiconductor stock is now trading above $112, a price level shareholders haven't seen since late February of 2022. In other words, this is an 11-month high. TSM stock used the 13-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) as a jump-off point.
TSM stock is now in the demand zone that fortified price action for most of 2021. This area stretches from roughly $110 to $120. Above here is the augmented double top formation in the region just above $142. Other than the high $120s, there isn't much of a serious layer of resistance until that double top.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is not yet overbought, sitting as it is near 68. Some consolidation over the next few weeks could set this region up as a weigh station on TSM stock's next climb higher. But any break below the psychological $100 level will be viewed as a sign that it's time to sell.
TSM daily stock chart
