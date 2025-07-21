Swiss Franc strengthens as US Dollar Sinks on renewed pressure against Fed Chair Powell

- USD/CHF extends its decline on Monday, trading below the 0.8000 psychological level.
- Political pressure on Fed Chair Jerome Powell intensifies after DOJ referral over alleged perjury.
- SNB sight deposits jump by CHF 11.2 billion, triggering speculation but likely due to routine liquidity shifts.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is gaining ground against the US Dollar (USD) for the second day in a row. The USD/CHF pair slipped below the 0.8000 mark earlier on Monday as the Greenback, already weighed down by US President Donald Trump’s renewed trade threats, came under more pressure from growing political attacks on Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell.
At the time of writing, the USD/CHF pair is trading around 0.7980 during American trading hours. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is down over 0.70% on the day, hovering around 97.80
Concerns over the Fed’s independence have intensified after Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) formally referred Chair Jerome Powell to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for criminal charges, accusing him of two specific instances of lying under oath during his congressional testimony about the Federal Reserve’s $2.5 billion headquarters renovation. While legal consequences remain uncertain, the political overhang is fueling investor jitters and adding a fresh layer of uncertainty to an already fragile market sentiment. The timing is particularly sensitive, as markets continue to grapple with mixed signals from Fed officials regarding a potential July interest rate cut and lingering doubts about the central bank’s ability to operate free from political interference.
Earlier in the day, speaking on CNBC, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent launched a sharp critique of the Fed, stating that it’s time to “examine the entire institution and whether they’ve been successful.” Bessent went further, pushing back against the Fed’s inflation warnings. “They’re fearmongering over tariffs,” he said, insisting inflation remains under control.
Meanwhile, Swiss fundamentals continue to support the Franc's strength. A Reuters report on July 21, 2025, indicated that commercial banks deposited CHF 11.2 billion more in overnight balances with the SNB last week, raising total sight deposits to their highest level since April 2024. While this has triggered speculation about potential FX intervention, analysts widely believe the increase stems from routine liquidity operations, such as maturing SNB bills and decreased repo activity, rather than the central bank actively buying or selling currencies in the market.
SNB FAQs
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is the country’s central bank. As an independent central bank, its mandate is to ensure price stability in the medium and long term. To ensure price stability, the SNB aims to maintain appropriate monetary conditions, which are determined by the interest rate level and exchange rates. For the SNB, price stability means a rise in the Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) of less than 2% per year.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) Governing Board decides the appropriate level of its policy rate according to its price stability objective. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame excessive price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.
Yes. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has regularly intervened in the foreign exchange market in order to avoid the Swiss Franc (CHF) appreciating too much against other currencies. A strong CHF hurts the competitiveness of the country’s powerful export sector. Between 2011 and 2015, the SNB implemented a peg to the Euro to limit the CHF advance against it. The bank intervenes in the market using its hefty foreign exchange reserves, usually by buying foreign currencies such as the US Dollar or the Euro. During episodes of high inflation, particularly due to energy, the SNB refrains from intervening markets as a strong CHF makes energy imports cheaper, cushioning the price shock for Swiss households and businesses.
The SNB meets once a quarter – in March, June, September and December – to conduct its monetary policy assessment. Each of these assessments results in a monetary policy decision and the publication of a medium-term inflation forecast.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recedes from tops, back below 1.1700
EUR/USD regains its smile at the start of the week, now easing some ground following earlier three-day tops past 1.1700 the figure. The uncertainty around the Federal Reserve's rate-cutting path and a US-EU trade agreement puts the US Dollar on the defensive, bolstering the pair in the absence of relevant economic data releases.
GBP/USD trims some gains, back to the sub-1.3500 area
On Monday, GBP/USD recovered some of its recent losses and rose to multi-day highs over the 1.3500 yardstick, just to deflate a tad afterwards. The improving market sentiment makes it harder for the Greenback to find demand at the start of the week, allowing Cable to regain some lost balance.
Gold maintains the bid tone near $3,390
Gold prices began the week on a high note, briefly surging over the important $3,400 mark per troy ounce on Monday. In the absence of major data releases, the overall weakening in US yields and widespread weakness in the US Dollar continue to bolster the precious metal.
Five fundamentals for the week: Intense trade talks and ECB rate decision stand out Premium
Will trade tensions worsen? There is a risk of deterioration ahead of the August 1 deadline, especially in talks between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU). An interest rate decision in the old continent and several economic figures are also of interest.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.