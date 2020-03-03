Super Tuesday: Main events to watch out – Deutsche Bank

Macro strategists at Deutsche bank jot down the key events to watch out for this Super Tuesday.

Key quotes:

“The data highlights will be the Euro Area CPI estimate for February, along with January’s unemployment rate.

In addition, we’ll also get the preliminary Italian unemployment rate for January and the UK’s construction PMI for February.

From central banks, we’ll hear from the ECB’s Holzmann, along with the Fed’s Mester and Evans.

Finally, Target will be releasing earnings.”