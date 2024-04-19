Super Micro Computer Stock Forecast: SMCI slides 22%, and no one is quite sure why

Super Micro Computer slammed after announced earnings date.

SMCI stock is down more than 22% on Friday.

NVDA, ARM and AMD have also heavily sold off.

Traders may be concerned there was no positive pre-announcement.





Super Micro Computer (SMCI) stock has plunged over 22% to $723.50 late in Friday’s session. The semiconductor and server software company is experiencing its worst session since August 9, 2023, when it lost more than 23%.

The interesting part is that no one is certain why SMCI stock is down so hard. The NASDAQ has crumbled 2.3% on Friday, alongside the S&P 500, off 1%. The Dow Jones, however, has added about 0.4% at the time of writing.

Super Micro Computer stock news

There have been no corporate filings from the San Jose-based company since April 10, so Friday’s sell-off cannot be blamed on a material event. The plunging stock price first surfaced during Friday’s premarket soon after the company announced that it would be releasing third quarter fiscal 2024 results on Tuesday, April 30.

The sell-off started off small but has continued gaining momentum throughout the session. About 15 million shares have exchanged hands at the time of writing, which is well above the average volume of 10 million.

The only theory that seems to hold weight is that the market is worried for the results since officials didn’t pre-announce results this time around. Back in January, the company raised guidance 11 days prior to its earnings call.

Eleven days out from the next earnings release, the theory goes that no pre-announcement must mean the results will be bad.

AI darling Super Micro $SMCI is now down almost 20%.



The reason for the drop remains unclear but appears to align with the timing of a PR announcing its earnings date.



The press release did not include guidance. It is possible some investors were expecting a positive…

Some are even saying across social media that the artificial intelligence (AI) bubble that has benefited SMCI stock is now popping. That may be the case since the bloodshed is not sequestered to SMCI. Nvidia (NVDA) stock has given up more than 8% on Friday, and Arm Holdings (ARM) is down about 14%. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has shed more than 5%.

Just earlier this week, Loop Capital gave SMCI a $1,500 price target. For the upcoming earnings call, analysts expect $5.76 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) on $3.94 billion in revenue.

SMCI stock forecast

SMCI stock has broken through the lower bound of the Bollinger Bands on Friday. This hard breakout heading into the close tells us that directionally Super Micro Computer is unlikely to reverse course anytime soon.

I wouldn't expect anyone to sell here, but entries should be expected somewhere lower. The $686 to $709 support window on the daily chart below gives us one idea for timing an entry. This range was used as both support and resistance on a number of occasions during February.

With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) now at 33, bulls will wait for the RSI to descend below the 30 oversold level and time their entry for when the RSI closes back above that 30 level.