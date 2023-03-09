Share:

Stock Market Update: The NASDAQ and major tech stocks are currently experiencing a correction in Wave ii) and are expected to complete in the next trading session. However, we are in the later stages of this correction, with (a), (b), and (c) all pointing to a downward trend.

Elliott Wave Analysis: The SP500/NASDAQ is currently in Wave iii of (c) ii) of 3 of (3), which may result in further lows for most stocks.

Trading Strategies: If and when Wave ii) is completed and confirmed with an upward impulse wave, traders can look for long trade setups.

Video Chapters

00:00 SP500

03:16 Apple (AAPL)

12:09 Amazon (AMZN)

14;51 NVIDIA (NVDA)

18:13 Meta Platforms (META)

22:28 Netflix (NFLX)

24:03 Enphase (ENPH)

26:39 Tesla (TSLA)

28:50 Alphabet (GOOGL)

29:51 Microsoft (MSFT)

31:24 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

32:06 Block Inc. (SQ)

33:42 Bank of America BAC

39:22 Thanks for supporting

Analyst Peter Mathers TradingLounge™ Australian Financial Services Licence - AFSL 317817

