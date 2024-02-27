- India’s Nifty and Sensex witnessed a subdued start on Tuesday, tracking mixed global cues, negative Gift Nifty futures.
- Nifty and Sensex suffered on Monday to close in the red amid declines in metal and pharma sector stocks.
- All eyes now remain on US PCE inflation data, India’s Q3 GDP and monthly derivatives expiry due later this week.
The Sensex 30 and Nifty 50, India’s key benchmark indices, opened lower on Tuesday, following Monday’s nearly 0.50% decline.
Early Tuesday, Asian markets took the negative lead from Wall Street overnight to trade mixed while Gift Nifty futures dropped 0.20% on the day. Both these factors indicated a tentative open for the Indian indices.
Indian traders remain jittery ahead of India’s third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data and expiry of monthly derivatives contracts due later this week.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex 30 lost nearly 0.45% on the day to settle at 22,122.05 and 72,790.13 respectively.
Stock market news
- Early gainers on Nifty are TCS, Cipla, Grasim, Eicher Motors and Ultratech Cements. Meanwhile, early losers include ONGC, UPL, Axis Bank, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance.
- Key corporate news: Paytm’s founder and chief executive officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma quit the payments bank board in a major shakeup.
- Union Bank of India raised 30 billion rupees, under QIP, at an issue price of 135.65 rupees.
- Wipro Company announced a joint 5G private wireless solution with Nokia to help enterprises scale their digital transformation.
- On Monday, Nifty and Sensex bore the brunt of the sharp declines in the metal and pharma sector stocks.
- The US stock markets closed in the red on Monday. US stock futures are trading 0.06% lower on the day, at the press time.
- Last week, Nifty and Sensex traders took account of the mixed Indian and US preliminary business PMI data and a hawkish Minutes of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) February meeting.
- Data published by HSBC Bank showed on Thursday that India’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ (PMI) Index dropped from 56.9 in January to 56.7 in February. Meanwhile, the Services PMI rose to 62.0 in the same period vs. 61.8 previous. The Composite PMI stood at 61.5, as against the previous reading of 61.2.
- In the RBI Minutes, Governor Shaktikanta Das stated that ‘’at this juncture, monetary policy must remain vigilant and not assume that our job on the inflation front is over. We must remain committed to successfully navigating the ‘last mile’ of disinflation which can be sticky.”
- S&P Global Manufacturing PMI improved to 51.5 from 50.7 in February, while S&P Global Services PMI edged lower to 51.3 from 52.5.
- Attention now turns toward the US PCE inflation data and India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data due later this week.
- Markets are currently pricing in just about a 20% chance that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) could begin easing rates in May, much lower than an over 90% chance a month ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. For the June meeting, the probability for a rate cut now stands at about 60%, down from 70% seen a few days ago.
Nifty 50 FAQs
What is the Nifty 50?
The Nifty 50, or simply Nifty, is the most commonly followed stock index in India. It was launched in 1996 by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). It plots the weighted average share price of 50 of the largest Indian corporations, offering investors comprehensive exposure to 13 sectors of the economy. Each corporation's weighting is based on its “free-float capitalization”, or the value of all its shares readily available for trading.
What factors drive the Nifty 50?
The Nifty is a composite so its value is dependent on the performance of the companies that make up the index, as revealed in their quarterly and annual results. Another factor is government policies, such as when in 2016 the government decided to demonetize 500 and 1000 Rupee banknotes. This led to a temporary cash shortage which negatively impacted the Nifty. The level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of India is a further factor as it determines the cost of borrowing. Climate change, pandemics and natural disasters are also drivers.
What are the key milestones for the Nifty 50?
The Nifty 50 was launched on April 22, 1996 at a base level of 1,000. Its highest recorded level to date is 22,097 achieved on January 15, 2024 (this is being written in Feb 2024). The index first closed above the 10,000 level on October 17, 2017. The Nifty recorded its biggest daily decline on March 23, 2020 during the Covid pandemic, when it fell 1,125 points or 12.37%. The Nifty’s biggest gain in a single day occurred on May 18, 2009, when it rose 651 points after the results of the Indian elections.
What are some of the major companies in the Nifty 50?
Major corporations in the Nifty 50 include HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen and Toubro, ITC Ltd, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd and Kotak Mahendra Bank.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
